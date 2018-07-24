Humid Wednesday with chance of showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our next organized chance of rain will come on Thursday, with considerable rainfall accumulation expected. Showers will persist into the overnight hours.

Friday, temps will be warm with oppressive humidity. Expect it to feel very uncomfortable outside, with a chance for thunderstorms.

Saturday, a front will come through pushing the showers and the moisture out of the state, leaving a dry Sunday. Showers will return ahead of a storm on Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Mainly dry but still unsettled with the chance for a few showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Continued very humid with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Overcast with showers. High: Upper 70s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers in the evening. High: 80s

SATURDAY: AM rain. Mostly cloudy. High: 80s.

