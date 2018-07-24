Mainly dry, still unsettled weather Tuesday with continued humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the last 48 hours, we have received 1-2" of rain statewide, and there is more to come. Showers will stick around, but the overall coverage will be less than the past couple of days. The shower activity will have little organization, and will likely consist of streaming showers originating from the seabreeze boundary at the shoreline. This will mean there will be plenty of clouds at the shore, but few showers during the day.

Our next organized chance of rain will come on Thursday, with considerable rainfall accumulation expected. Showers will persist into the overnight hours.

Friday, temps will be warm with oppressive humidity. Expect it to feel very uncomfortable outside, with a chance for thunderstorms.

Saturday, a front will come through pushing the showers and the moisture out of the state, leaving a dry Sunday. Showers will return ahead of a storm on Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Mainly dry but still unsettled with the chance for a few showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Continued very humid with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Overcast with showers. High: Upper 70s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers in the evening. High: 80s

SATURDAY: AM rain. Mostly cloudy. High: 80s.

