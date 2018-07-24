Man killed, boy injured after being ejected in three vehicle crash on I-91

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL — Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the person killed on I-91 South in Rocky Hill this morning.

Connecticut State Police have identified the person killed as Benjamin Bidwell, 60, of Middletown. State police said a 2-year-old boy was also sent to CCMC and is in critical condition.

The boy's car seat ended up on the shoulder of the highway about 20 feet from the vehicle.

“I feel empty, I feel numb to see that. I’m just hoping that everyone is okay,” said Lea of Rocky Hill.

“The sirens alone were enough to get my attention,” said Jim Conte of Rocky Hill.

People gathered on the overpass above in disbelief of what they saw.

“What we can see now is a pretty horrific scene, unfortunately,” said Conte.

“This scene here, it’s like a movie. I really don’t want to believe that it is real, but it is real,” remarked Lea.

It’s not clear if the victims were wearing seat belts.

“Seat belts definitely save lives,” said Conte.

A tan Buick sedan and this Commercial Rizzo Pools van were also involved.

The accident shut down the southbound side of I-91 between exits 22 and 23 for hours while state police accident reconstruction investigators took photographs and marked the roadway to determine the factors that lead to the crash.

Traffic was detoured off of exit 24 and onto the Silas Deane Highway.

The scene was cleared by about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon after the vehicles were towed away and other debris that was strewn across the highway, like the back row bench seat and hard top cab of the Jeep was cleaned up.

