Milford house forced to collapse after construction error

MILFORD – A Milford family is without a home after a construction error forces crews to collapse the house.

Monday afternoon crews were working to raise a house on Cooper Street when three out of four crib stacks slipped. The house shifted, breaking the floor mechanism in the process.

Milford’s fire chief, building officials, contractors and even the insurance company said it was too dangerous for a crew to get under the house to fix. Officials made the tough choice to collapse the house.

The home was brought down causing a loud bang throughout the neighborhood.

“You could feel like the weight of it not like through the ground or anything but like through the air,” says Andrew Zembrzuski who lives across the street.

No one was inside the house at the time but one worker was injured during the incident and taken to an area hospital.