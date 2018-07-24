Norwich father files federal complain on school district after son gets assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH – From the looks of it, 14-year-old Bryan Mosser looks like any other child.

But, there’s a problem.

“I really don't feel good right now,” said Bryan Mosser.

A big problem.

“I was walking down to my last class and she came up behind me and started pushing me, punching me in my head, kicking me,” he said.

Bryan said he’s been getting bullied at Kelly Middle School in Norwich for over two years. The climax came when the girl pushed him to the ground and sent him to the hospital.

Bryan’s father, Tim Wilcox heard about his son’s bullying and demanded answers.

The 14-year-old girl who assaulted his son was arrested on May 31 in relation to the bullying. Wilcox said it wasn’t enough.

FOX61 tried to get in contact with the district’s superintendent but we’ve received no response back.

Wilcox also wasn’t getting any answers as well. He contacted the school over 30 times about the bullying but claims school officials failed to do anything about it.

He decided to file a federal complaint instead.

The complaint said his son, who has a learning disability, had his civil rights violated.

The United States Department of Education’s office in Boston contacted Wilcox and to let him know they are now handling the investigation.