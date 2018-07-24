Person killed, child injured after being ejected in three vehicle crash on I-91

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL — Traffic is flowing freely on I-91 South in Rocky Hill, but that wasn’t the case for much of Tuesday.

A deadly three vehicle accident that happened in an instant.

“I feel empty, I feel numb to see that. I’m just hoping that everyone is okay,” said Lea of Rocky Hill.

“The sirens alone were enough to get my attention,” said Jim Conte of Rocky Hill.

People gathered on the overpass above in disbelief of what they saw.

“What we can see now is a pretty horrific scene, unfortunately,” said Conte.

Two people were ejected from a black Jeep Wrangler. One person was killed.

A child is still alive and being treated at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. The child’s car seat ended up on the shoulder of the highway about 20 feet from the vehicle.

“This scene here, it’s like a movie. I really don’t want to believe that it is real, but it is real,” remarked Lea.

It’s not clear if the victims were wearing seat belts.

“Seat belts definitely save lives,” said Conte.

A tan Buick sedan and this Commercial Rizzo Pools van were also involved.

The accident shut down the southbound side of I-91 between exits 22 and 23 for hours while state police accident reconstruction investigators took photographs and marked the roadway to determine the factors that lead to the crash.

Traffic was detoured off of exit 24 and onto the Silas Deane Highway.

The scene was cleared by about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon after the vehicles were towed away and other debris that was strewn across the highway, like the back row bench seat and hard top cab of the Jeep was cleaned up.

