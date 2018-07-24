× Police ID 3 victims in Hamden fatal crash

HAMDEN — Police have identified the three people who died early Sunday morning after their car crashed into a tree.

Police said they got a call for a motor vehicle accident in the area of the Route 40 Connector (also known as the Mount Carmel Connector), and Whitney Avenue. At that intersection they found an SUV crashed off the road. Hamden Fire Rescue gave medical assistance to the three people who were inside the car, but a paramedic pronounced them all dead.

Police said Maksims Frolovs, 21 of Monroe, was driving the car. Edmonds Mihalenkos, 26, of Bridgeport and Hiadlas DeOliveira, 29, of Derby, were the passengers.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that the car exited the Route 40 Connector at a high rate of speed, crossed four lanes of Whitney Avenue, and struck the tree. The front end of the vehicle wrapped around the tree trunk.