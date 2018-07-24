× Police looking for suspect in West Hartford gas station robbery

WEST HARTFORD — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a gas station Friday.

Police say an armed robbery happened at a gas station on Park Road around 10 p.m.

The man was wearing a red baseball cap, black pants, and a long-sleeved grey shirt. After the robbery the man ran away on foot.

Police have released two pictures of the man in the store. In those images the man appears to be holding a gun and taking money from the cash register.

If anyone has any information on the incident please call West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.