Police looking for suspect in West Hartford gas station robbery

Posted 4:12 PM, July 24, 2018, by

Photo Credit: West Hartford Police

WEST HARTFORD — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a gas station Friday.

Police say an armed robbery happened at a gas station on Park Road around 10 p.m.

The man was wearing a red baseball cap, black pants, and a long-sleeved grey shirt.  After the robbery the man ran away on foot.

Photo Credit: West Hartford Police

Police have released two pictures of the man in the store. In those images the man appears to be holding a gun and taking money from the cash register.

If anyone has any information on the incident please call West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.

