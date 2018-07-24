× Silver Sands State Park closed due to bacteria in water

MILFORD — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Silver Sands State Park is closed after testing positive for bacteria.

DEEP said the the water will be retested with results on Thursday.

Samples are collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. DEEP said local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

You can always check the status of any state park swimming area on the DEEP website.