Toddler sent to hospital after car slams into Groton building

GROTON — Police say a 3-year-old girl is recovering after the car she was in struck a building Monday evening.

Police say 29-year-old Maxwell Nucci was behind the wheel when the truck he was driving crashed into the Laurel Glen Complex on Buddington Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, Nucci had a 3-year-old girl in the truck with him. She was taken to a local hospital, and treated for a head laceration. Officials say there was no significant structural damage to the building.

Police also say Nucci was involved with a hit and run incident a short distance away from the apartment buildings.

Nucci faces several charges, including first degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, evading responsibility, and operating under influence.

Police are expected to release more details later today.