UConn Huskies attend American Athletic Conference football media day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT, RI – The American Athletic Conference gathered in full on Tuesday in a much different manner than usual.

No pads and helmets, just suits and ties, as the AAC held its annual football media day in Newport.

The UConn Huskies were ranked 10th out of 12 teams in the conference’s preseason poll, following the program’s second straight 3-9 season. The University of Central Florida was picked to finish first in the league, following an undefeated season that saw the Knights defeat Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl.

Joining head coach Randy Edsall in Rhode Island were offensive lineman Matt Peart, linebacker Marshe Terry, and wide receiver Donovan Williams, all of whom are juniors. All three are members of this season’s Leadership Council, which features 13 individuals that Edsall has used in place of captains to promote accountability for both themselves and their teammates.

The three junior representatives are a sign of the times for UConn, as the Huskies roster only features nine seniors this season.

One of the highest honors for UConn during the two-day affair was former defensive back Obi Melifonwu being named to the American Conference five-year anniversary team.