× AL East rivals decide to make roster changes

HARTFORD — The New York Yankees have decided to boost their pitcher position by adding left-hander Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles for three prospects. This trade will definitely strengthen their bullpen.

Right-hander Dillon Tate will join the Orioles alongside with left-hander Josh Rodgers and right-hander Cody Carroll. The trade became official when the teams announced it. Britton will be a set up for closer Aroldis Chapman and other experienced veterans.

Current Yankees players such as Chapman are happy and excited for Britton to join the squad.

He’s looking to become a major contributor for the Yankees for the remainder of the season.

The Boston Red Sox have decided to bolster their pitcher position for their team. They acquired right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league lefty Jalen Beeks.

Eovaldi can become a free agent this season.

This deal was finalized less than 12 hours after Boston’s longtime AL East Rival have decided to acquire reliever Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles.

He has experience when it comes to this well know rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees. He went 23-11 with a 4.45 ERA in 51 games while playing for the Yankees during the 2015-2016 season.