Ansonia PD: 21-year-old assaults elderly man as part of crime spree

ANSONIA -- 21-year-old Anthony Rodriguez-Horvath of Beacon Falls was charged with 25 crimes after leading Ansonia police on a crime spree spanning over 2 hours Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call a little before 11 a.m. about a burglary and a robbery of a 90-year-old man inside his home.

"Male had entered, asked for his car. When the victim said no he shoved him to the ground he went through his pickets, took his wallet and his keys and stole his car," explained Lieutenant Patrick Lynch of Ansonia's police department.

Calls began to come into Ansonia's dispatch about a man attempting to steal more cars on the Big Y parking lot in Ansonia.

Once police arrived on scene, witnesses said the mean travelled to Road Ready Used Cars, a car dealership near the grocery store.

Michael Taylor, a car salesman at the dealership, came in contact with the assailant.

"All of a sudden some kid comes to the door and starts waving at me and he's like, 'Sir, I want to buy that car right there. I want to buy that car. Here's my ID', and I'm like, 'that's not how it works'," said Taylor.

Taylor said Rodrigues-Horvath reached into his pockets and pulled out several bags of what he thought were drugs.

Rodriguez-Horvath runs out and police officers chase him on foot and eventually place him under arrest. Police said they later discovered that the suspect also stole a car from the dealership shortly before attempting to buy another car.

Rodriguez-Horvath was taken to a local hospital after police suspected he was high on drugs. The suspect was arraigned at Derby Superior Court and was charged with 25 crimes.

He is being held on a $290,000 bond.