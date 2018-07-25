Flash flood watch in effect, severe weather potential Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham County until Thursday Morning.

Showers and mugginess have continued to be a pest for us over the past couple of days, and more organized rainfall is expected overnight Thursday. Heavy thunderstorms will bring lightning and torrential rainfall. Some of the rainfall rates in these thunderstorms could approach 2-3" per hour. Thankfully, the storms should be relatively fast moving, but areas that receive multiple thunderstorms over a short period of time will see the greatest threat of flash flooding. Showers are expected to decrease in coverage as the day goes on.

Friday, will be a day of significant heating, with humidity remaining high. The combination of these factors, including organization in the upper levels of the atmosphere and an advancing surface cold front, will mean increased potential for severe thunderstorm development during the evening on Friday. The main threat is the potential for damaging winds, but there is also tornado potential. We will monitor the evolution of this event closely.

Saturday will start wet, before we see things dry out, and Sunday looks to be beautiful. Monday will also be dry for the most part. The overnight hours will feature increasing clouds, and more rain will come on Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, a few downpours at times. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers in the evening. High: 80s

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a scattered shower. Not a washout! High: 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Highs: 80s.

