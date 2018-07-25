Humidity continues Wednesday and the rest of the week, scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have another day of scattered showers on the way today, with highs in the upper 70s and a great deal of humidity.

That tropical air mass in place will give us another day where it'll rain for 5 minutes, dry out for an hour, and then rain for another 5 minutes. These showers will pop up out of nowhere, so it's a good idea to take the umbrella with you if you'll be outside. Also, there is the chance for a thunderstorm or two, but significant severe weather is not expected.

Tonight will continue our streak of warm and muggy nights, as lows will drop to around 70 with rain lingering around the area.

More of the same is expected on Thursday, with showers, mostly cloudy skies, and uncomfortable humidity yet again. Temperatures will be right around 80 degrees, which is actually below our average highs for this time of year (mid 80s).

Friday we actually may clear the skies out enough to get a few hours of sunshine in here. It'll be warm and somewhat humid with high temperatures in the 80s. Still, as we've seen with every day this week, a shower or thunderstorm chance exists in the late afternoon. There may be some severe weather, so we'll keep an eye on that.

Saturday, a front will come through pushing the showers and the moisture out of the state, leaving a dry Sunday. Showers will return ahead of a storm on Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Continued tropical humidity with the chance for a few showers. Mostly cloudy skies overall. High: Upper 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with more showers and muggy conditions. Lows around 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, a few downpours at times. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers in the evening. High: 80s

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a scattered shower. Not a washout! High: 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Highs: 80s.

