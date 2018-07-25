Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman at Farmington River Trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON – Police have released more information about the alleged sexual assault that took place at the Farmington River Trail Tuesday morning.

Canton police said ever since the incident was posted on Facebook, they have received an overwhelming amount of tips that will help with their investigation.

“It’s a little frightening and kind of eye opening,” said Danny Manfredi of Farmington.

Manfredi lives right down the street from the Farmington River Trail, a place he visits at least three times a week but said not once has he feared for his safety.

“It’s right in my backyard - you see families here, kids here all the time biking and what not so it’s kind of a little unexpected something like that happening here,” added Manfredi.

Sergeant Mark Penney with the Canton Police Department said the victim who is a woman has come forward and is working closely with police to find the man who allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said it happened between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. by Canton Springs Road and Atwater Road.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls - some have been just helping identify folks that were on the trail yesterday. We’ve done follow up investigations,” said Sgt. Mark Penney.

The suspect is described as a white male under six feet tall, slender to medium build, wearing a gray shirt and black shorts and may have a small dog with him.

Police could not tell us whether the woman knew the man personally or not, or where he is from.

With it being the summer now, police are reminding everyone to be vigilant of their surroundings if they are to go on the trail themselves.

“Never go by yourself, if you have to, have a way to get a hold of someone like carry a cell phone with you, tell people of your plans and try to give them times that you’re going to be home so if you’re delayed for some reason, they’re going to know where you’re at,” added Sgt. Mark Penney.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 860-693-0221.

"The Canton police reminds everyone to be vigilant and to take the necessary safety precautions when on the trail or other areas in the woods," police said.

41.824757 -72.895618