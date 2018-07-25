× Red Cross blood shortage continues as thousands answer call to give

FARMINGTON — Thousands of people have been responding to the emergency call for blood and platelets donations since the Red Cross first made their emergency call for donations back in early July yet still the shortage continues.

The Red Cross says they are especially in need of type O. Right now, donations are being distributed faster than they are coming in, and there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand.

Type O positive is the most transfused blood type, it can be given to those who are RH positive blood. Type O negative is the universal blood type that can be given to any patient, it is what is used in emergency situations when doctors do not have time to figure out someone’s blood type.

As a special thank you, those who donate from July 30th to August 30th will get a five dollar amazon gift card via email.

To donate, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.