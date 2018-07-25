× State Bond Commission to vote on $10M toll study

HARTFORD — What will the future hold for Connecticut highways? The answer could come today as the State Bond Commission will vote on whether or not to fun Governor Malloy‘s proposed toll study.

The vote centers around allocating $10 million for the study, something Governor Malloy says is necessary for the state of Connecticut.

The study would look into electronic tolling on I-84, I-91, I-95 and the Wilbur Cross and Merritt Parkways and would include how much to charge for the tolls, how to save Connecticut drivers money and how to make sure out-of-state drivers pay their fair share.

This proposal may be a tough sell to the State Bond Commission and it’s been met with plenty of criticism not only by Republicans, but by taxpayers.

The governor says Connecticut has seen a sharp decline in transportation revenue which is used repair our roads and bridges.

This is a hot button topic for the people of Connecticut who are skeptical about spending the $10 million on a study.

“What are they doing with all the tax revenue we are already giving up?, asked Jake Shatkyvich of Middletown. “Look, the more you start holding us up by our freakin’ ankles and shaking every last bit of loose change, it’s like you’re beating a dead horse”

It has been reported that State Teasurer Denise Nappier will abstain from the vote and comptroller Kevin Lembo will vote no, saying it should be up to the next governor to decide if there should be a study.