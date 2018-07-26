Chick-fil-A rings in their opening with a chance to win big

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY – A new Chick-fil-A opened its doors in GlastonburyThursday morning. The grand opening drew eager customers hoping to win an enticing promotion.

The first 100 customers in line were treated to a coupon for free Chick – fil - A for a whole year. The promotion prompted some people to wait in line for 24 hours.

"Well I've been here since 6 a.m. yesterday I was here for the whole 24 hours," Gabby DiBacco said.

"I got here around 9:30 last night like last night,” Justin Espinoza said.

There were 100 people in line by midnight Wednesday. This is now the first location in Glastonbury and the 10th around the state.

The new location has drive-thru service with two lanes merging into one. There are 84 seats in the dining room and 12 seats on the outdoor patio. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., offering a full breakfast menu until 10:30 a.m.