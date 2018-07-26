Daytrippers: Old Newgate Prison in East Granby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY – It is a Daytripper that is, perhaps, more than a decade in the making.

After almost 10 years, the Old Newgate Prison and Copper Mine has reopened after renovations.

As on-site manager at Newgate, Morgan Bengel, said neither the prison nor the copper mine, which date back to the early 1700’s, were ever very successful ventures but it’s been a pretty interesting tourist stop.

“No one can comprehend what this is,” Bengel said, “I mean Connecticut doesn’t have mines, we don’t have ruins like this all compact in one place with all this awesome history.”

Budget cuts had closed Old Newgate nine-years-ago but the guard-house has been redone and the tunnels leading to the mines are once again able to accommodate visitors.

A cool 52 degrees greets guests as they explore mine paths that go 80 feet underground.

“This isn’t like walking around in a house museum,” Bengel said, “you can touch everything, you can walk in it, you can smell it, you can feel it, it’s fantastic.”

