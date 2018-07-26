For an Enfield scuba shop owner, every week is ‘Shark Week’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- There are shark hunters and shark tooth hunters, John Langlois is the latter.

Langlois, who owns Enfield Scuba and Watersports, has an interesting hobby that fits well while he is busy training and supervising divers on expeditions all over the world.

Langlois hunts for Megalodon shark teeth.

"I can't get enough sharks," Langlois said.

The prehistoric shark teeth adorn one of the walls at the Enfield Scuba shop, some as big as a human hand.

"They roamed the waters over two million years ago," Langlois said.

Langlois also said his mission with the divers he trains is to educate.

"We respect sharks," he said, "we're part of shark conservation and awareness."

To find out more about the Megalodon shark tooth collection or the scuba trips they travel to