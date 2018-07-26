× Hartford vigil planned for children separated from families under immigration laws

HARTFORD — Today is the court-ordered deadline for the U.S. government to reunite hundreds of migrant children with their parents.

There will be a prayer vigil and a Jericho walk tonight in support of those children separated under the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy.

A United States district court judge set today as the deadline for reuniting children age 5 and older who have been held by the government since their families were caught entering the country without authorization near the US – Mexico border.

As many as 2500 children were separated from their families. The exact number of those still a part isn’t clear, but the government says it has been releasing family members to be reunited.

At least two children who were placed in facilities here in Connecticut or recently reunited with their parents.

Tonight, community activists will come together for a prayer vigil at 6:30 PM in front of the federal building in Hartford.