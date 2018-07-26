Man tries to find owner of lost, stuffed animal in viral Facebook post

HARTFORD — Mitchell Rubin is trying to find someone. That someone lost what looks like a very well-loved stuffed animal kitten at the airport the other day.

Mitchell made a post on Facebook that has been shared over 12,000 times in two days.

In it, he describes how he found the lost toy at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday morning, just after 7 a.m. He picked the toy up, snapped some pictures, and created a post on Facebook trying to track down the owner. He even said the stuffed cat has “amnesia” and doesn’t know the name of the person who dropped it.

It’s all very sweet, and we hope that the toy and the owner can be reunited soon!