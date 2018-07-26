Part of a building collapses in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Part of a building collapsed in front of neighbors on Park and Putnam Street this afternoon.

The collapse to the five-story building caused an evacuation of nearby residents. No injuries have been reported.

"Based on what we've seen at the rear of the building, the building has been in a state of deterioration and open to the elements," said Hartford Fire Deputy Chief James York. "We've had the rain for the last couple of days really a week. There's evidence of deterioration in the brink and mortar."

No other details have been released.