× People are losing it over new Doritos pickle flavor

PLANO, TX — Are you a pickles fan? Doritos has you covered… if you’re from Canada.

Our neighbors to the north get the treat of Doritos’ new flavor “INTENSE PICKLE” now available in some stores.

Doritos described the new chips this way:

“Enjoy the extreme crunch and explode-in-the mouth flavour as you and your friends dive into a bag of Doritos® Intense Pickle flavoured tortilla chips. Savour the tanginess of the intense pickle flavour in every bite.”

Americans can probably find a way to get these delicious pickle chips but they’d cost more than a buck in the vending machine for sure!