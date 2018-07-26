Police seeking suspect in Prospect burglary

PROSPECT — Prospect police are looking for a suspect in the burglary of a dental office.

Police said that at around 9:30 a.m. on July 5, the police went to Priceless Dental P.C. at 60 Waterbury Road in Prospect for a reported burglary.

According to police, somebody entered the dental office at around 1:30 a.m. on July 4 through the back door and stole a safe from one of the offices.

Police said the stolen safe had personal and professional items and paperwork in it, along with cash, medications, prescription pads, two guns and paperwork for other guns, and historical paperwork from the 1800s showing ownership of a slave.

Video surveillance showed the suspect wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt and a baseball cap at the time of the burglary as he entered the dental office, according to police. Police said the suspect was seen a short time later leaving the building, and a four-door vehicle with a sunroof and spoiler on the trunk was later seen driving away from the office.

Police asks that anyone who thinks they may have any information about the burglary to call police at 203-758-6150 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.