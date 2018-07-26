× Woman accused of stealing purse from 84-year-old in Shelton

SHELTON — Police have arrested Denise Purciello of Orange after police said she stole a purse in May.

On May 8, an 84-year-old female victim reported that her purse was stolen out of her cart while she was shopping at the Shop Rite at 875 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, according to police.

Police said that the victim immediately called her bank to cancel her credit cards, only to learn that one card had already been used at a T.J. Maxx on Bridgeport Avenue.

According to police, video surveillance from the store was obtained and a woman, later identified by the Detective Bureau of the Shelton Police Department as the Purciello, 59, was seen stealing the purse out of the victim’s cart while her back was turned.

Purciello faces charges of fourth-degree larceny and theft of a credit card. She was brought to Derby Superior court for arraignment.