Early morning fire destroys home in Lebanon

LEBANON — Two people made it out safely from an early morning fire that gutted their home.

The home is located on Deepwood Drive in Lebanon. Surrounding crews had to come and help Lebanon douse the fire, including Hebron and Colchester.

The Fire Marshal said due to the houses in the neighborhood being so close together, the neighboring houses were also damaged.

“It was going pretty good […] It had already breached through the roof and the flames were shooting up about twenty, thirty feet in the air, so it was a good, hot fire. The house next door got exposure damage on the vinyl siding because of the radiant heat,” said Lebanon Fire Marshal Scott Chudd.

Chudd also says there was a car sitting near the house that shockingly didn’t sustain any damage.

The State Fire Marshal is coming to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.