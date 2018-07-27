Foodie Friday: Bud’s Cafe in Portland

PORTLAND — Don’t knock it until you try it. Looks can be deceiving. Don’t judge a book by its cover. You know all those sayings that people use to give the ultimate compliment. Well, that’s Bud’s Cafe in Portland.

At first glance Bud’s might seem like just a bar, but is the farthest thing from that. A true hidden gem where the menu may be simple but those that are regulars say it’s perfect.

“Everything that they make here is so fresh and good that I try and come here often,” smiled Tommy Clausi of East Hampton. “The sandwiches are great.”

Those sandwiches are not for the faint of heart either. Whether it’s roast beef, turkey, pastrami, each sandwich is packed with fresh cut meat and served on some of the softest bread ever. You can also enjoy a tasty buffalo chicken wrap, fresh soup and daily side items like potato salad, macaroni salad or fresh fruit.

Owner Amy Estabrook, her mother Laurie and aunt Susan Colby, the former owner have kept Bud’s in the family. The second and now third generation owners are working on nearly 50 years of being in the community and people flock to the Main Street staple.

“We enjoy the people, and love the food,” said Ben Sarb of Portland. “There are a few of us that come in all the time and sit at a roundtable and eat and chat.”

Just the way it should be or as John C. said in a Facebook review.

“Bud’s is Portland’s best kept secret!”