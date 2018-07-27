FOX61 Student News: Farmington River Tubing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HARTFORD -- On a hot sunny day, what is better than jumping in the water to cool off?

“There [are] three sets of rapids you go through so there are some thrills,” said Jermey Harraden, manager of the Farmington River Tubing. “You’ll get some big waves, rocks in the water, water flowing over and around the rocks. Definitely fun and thrilling.”

At Farmington River Tubing, families rent inner tubes for the day to ride along the three-mile scenic ride. Large groups, like camps, are popular during the summer months.

Alicia Palmisano, Director of the Bristol Teen Camp, brings her campers every year to this wild ride. Palmisano and her other counselors oversee 35 children.

“It’s a beautiful day out,” Palmisano said. “We are looking forward to get outside, keeping the kids busy and entertained, have them enjoy the weather and spend some time with each other.”

As tubers make their way to head to the water, they receive a tube, a life jacket and quick safety instructions.

“We try to make sure it’s as safe as possible,” Harraden said.

At the end of the ride, tubers get off and Farmington River Tubing provides a bus to get back to the main entrance.

Hours vary by day depending on weather and conditions of the three rapids, so make sure to call ahead.

