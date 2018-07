× Mutual aid called to fire at ‘Wicked Slice’ in Coventry

COVENTRY — Officials say Main Street (Route 31) in Coventry is closed after a fire at ‘Wicked Slice’ pizza shop.

Mutual aid was called to the fire, which is now knocked down.

Officials say the road will be closed for an extended period of time in the area of Wrights Mill Road.

This is a developing story.