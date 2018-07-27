× One person killed after two car crash in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Police say one person is dead, another in serious condition after a two car collision on Route 262 (Echo Lake Road).

Police say the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 262 and Frost Bridge Road. The crash was between a 2012 Nissan Frontier truck and a 2006 Nissan Altima.

Both the drivers and the passengers in both cars were rushed to the hospital. The passenger in the Altima was pronounced dead shortly after being taken. The driver of the Altima is in serious condition, according to police.

The driver and the passengers in the Frontier are not believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are investigating, and the road will remained closed for several hours.