PD: Person stabbed inside Meriden mall; suspect on the loose

MERIDEN — Police are searching for a stabbing suspect in the area of the Westfield-Meriden Mall.

Meriden police said the stabbing happened after 4 p.m. Friday. Police said they found a victim and transported them to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is still at large and police have set up a perimeter and are actively searching for the individual.

No other details have been released.

