Veterans get honored for their service in New Haven

NEW HAVEN – Veterans of WWII, The Vietnam War and the Korean War were the focus of New Haven city leaders Friday morning.

An medal ceremony was held inside New Haven’s city hall to recognize their sacrifices and service.

"And I won't forget the words of President Obama when he said they left as boys and they returned as men. But when you see the sacrifice that they made it really is overwhelming,” said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

The celebration came on the 65 year anniversary of the treaty signed that would end the Korean War.

It was also the same day The White House announces that the remains of 55 military veterans would be returned to their families from North Korea.

Oria Jenkins served in the Korean War and knows the importance of reuniting with loved ones.

"I can just imagine the release it would have been to that family to have them all set and out behind them at this time,” said Jenkins.

The remains will first be flown to a United States military laboratory in Hawaii for DNA analysis.