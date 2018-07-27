Whalers Weekend 2.0 returns to Dunkin’ Donuts Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — The blue lines and baselines have blurred together in Hartford this weekend, that’s all part of the game plan.

For the second year in a row, the Hartford Whalers Alumni Weekend has returned to Dunkin' Donuts Park.

“We want to make sure this is a celebration,” said Yard Goats President Tim Restall.

20 different Whalers have come to the Capital City for alumni weekend which includes everything from autograph sessions to batting practice on the field.

Paul Lawless, a Whalers forward from 1982 to 1989, said “it’s amazing what the Whalers meant to a lot of people and you don't realize it until you come back.”

Don Nachbaur, a Whalers center from 1979 to 1982 added, “I loved this city, loved the fans, it was a special place to play.”

Whalers Weekend is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Dunkin' Donuts Park. For more information, click here.