Demolition crews tear down partially collapsed building in Hartford

HARTFORD — It was the beginning of a new era for Park street as crews torn down an old building Saturday.

Onlookers of the demolition reminisced of what the building was like when people occupied it.

“There used to be a bakery, right?” said Newington resident Benoit Simoneau. “It was good the cakes and stuff from homemade kind of. It was pretty good.”

The building was built in 1915 and listed by the city as condemned in 2014 after a fire.

Before the fire there was a discount store in its location. The Spanish American Merchants association told Fox 61 news that the store shut down about 4 years ago.

The building partially collapsed Thursday. Fire officials said the recent rain could have been the last straw for the old building. There was water leaking through the roof.

Mayor Luke Bronin wanted to do the demolition as soon as he saw the building collapse because it’s inconveniencing business owners and people who live there.

“It is a significant building on a major commercial corridor and commercial and residential corridor so they’re going to be working fast,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

Hartford police said they are also tearing down the vacant building next door at a later date.