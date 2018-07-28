Local elementary teacher to represent Connecticut at Mrs. America Pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Teresa Nakouzi of Hamden, first came on FOX61 back in May as Mrs. New Haven County and Ms. New England states. She later went on to compete in the Mrs. Connecticut America Pageant where she took home the title and the crown!

Teresa is now preparing to compete on the national stage in Las Vegas for the title of Mrs. America. When she's not wearing her crown, Teresa is a teacher and reading specialist at Beecher Road Elementary School in Woodbridge.

Teresa's platform for the pageant is promoting literacy in Connecticut, a topic she's very passionate about. She talked to Margaux Farrell about what it was like competing in her first pageant, and why she feels her platform is so important.

For more information on the Mrs. America Pageant, click here.