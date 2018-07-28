× Man expected to plead not guilty in Griswold triple killing

NEW LONDON — A Hartford man accused in the killings of a couple and their adult son in what authorities called a botched fake robbery is expected to plead not guilty to murder and other charges.

Sergio Correa’s lawyer says he expects not guilty pleas to be entered Monday in New London Superior Court. Attorney Michael Brown declined to comment on the allegations.

Kenneth and Janet Lindquist were killed in their Griswold home in December and the remains of their son, 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist, were found in nearby woods in May.

Police say the scheme involved Matthew Lindquist receiving drugs in exchange for helping Correa and his sister, Ruth, steal guns from his parents’ home and make it look like a robbery.

Ruth Correa has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.