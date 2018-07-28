Mother of incoming Quinnipiac student faces deportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- As Samir Mahmud starts his freshman this fall at Quinnipiac University, he will also be fighting to prevent his mother from being deported.

"She's always seen me go to school the first day and she`s always wanted to see me go to college," said Samir.

At just 17 years-old, Samir has become the voice for his mother Salma Mahmud.

Salma came to the United States in 1999 to escape the corrupt system in Bangladesh and married her husband Anwar Mahmud.

"Sometimes they didn't get food - it was just a very rural environment and it was really bad politically," said Samir.

When Samir graduated from high school in May, he faced the devastating news that his mother would be deported the following month.

"It really began an emotional rollercoaster for me and for her as well and she`s been there through everything in my life and I've been listening to my parents' advice. She's been helping me go through everything," said Samir.

The Mahmuds have been fighting to keep Salma in the country since 2011. Salma applied to be a permit resident but was denied by a judge. Salma applead her case which took an additional year but was ultimately denied again.

ICE has ordered her to buy a plane ticket back to Bangladesh and even and even put a put a GSP monitoring system on her ankle.

"She is our life line... she's our life line. She's dedicated her life for us... most of the time of her life, she acted like a 100% housewife," said Anwar.

Anwar has his own political asylum case pending against himself but he wants to people to know that he is not a criminal.

"I'm not an illegal immigrant. I'm fighting for my rights." said Anwar. "Everybody comes here for a better life and for the last 25 years, I`m paying my taxes."

They have reached out to State Representative Dave Yaccarino with hopes that they will get to stay as a family of three.

