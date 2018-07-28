Partly sunny, chance for a few showers today; mostly sunny, dry & pleasant Sunday

Monday will also be dry and pleasant as high pressure drifts overhead. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds late Tuesday with showers by Tuesday night associated with a warm front that will lift north on Wednesday, allowing for more high heat and humidity to return and continue through at least the end of next week.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a scattered shower. Not a washout! High: 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Highs: 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: 80s.
TUESDAY: Early sun, increasing clouds with showers at night. Highs: 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming warm and humid. Highs: 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for a shower. Highs: 85-90.
