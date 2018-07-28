Partly sunny, chance for a few showers today; mostly sunny, dry & pleasant Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few showers associated with yet another cold front. High pressure will usher in a beautiful Sunday with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity!

Monday will also be dry and pleasant as high pressure drifts overhead. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds late Tuesday with showers by Tuesday night associated with a warm front that will lift north on Wednesday, allowing for more high heat and humidity to return and continue through at least the end of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a scattered shower. Not a washout! High: 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, lower humidity. Highs: 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs: 80s.

TUESDAY: Early sun, increasing clouds with showers at night. Highs: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming warm and humid. Highs: 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for a shower. Highs: 85-90.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.