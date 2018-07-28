× Police: Texas mall robbery suspects nabbed; no shots fired

McALLEN, Texas — A popular Texas mall not far from the Mexico border was locked down briefly Saturday due to a report of shots being fired, but authorities say the sound was actually glass cases being shattered during an attempted robbery at a jewelry store.

In a statement that the city of McAllen posted on Twitter, police Chief Victor Rodriguez said all known suspects in the attempted robbery at the La Plaza Mall were in custody and there were no reported injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the mall, including McAllen police, the Hidalgo County sheriff’s office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dispatchers with McAllen police and the Hidalgo County sheriff’s office declined to answer questions when reached by phone.

The mall is one of the primary shopping centers in the Rio Grande Valley.

Statement from Chief Rodriguez:

We are investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store @LaPlazaMall. All known suspects are in custody. No injuries involved.

Reports of shots fired are attributed to smashing glass cases. #StayInformed — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018

Please stay away from @laplazamall. McAllen police is on the scene. We will continue to update you. — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018