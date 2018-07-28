× Voluntown woman dies in car crash

NORTH STONINGTON — A Voluntown woman died Friday evening after she was in a car crash.

Police said Jane Porter, 61, was driving north on Route 201 when her car struck another car head. The other car was traveling south.

There was a driver and passenger in the other car. The passenger was transported to Backus Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the time of the crash was at dusk and the roadway was unlit.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash and asking anyone with information to please call Trooper Gardner #1285 at Troop E in Montville at (860) 848-6500