Crews searching for missing man in Connecticut River near East Haddam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HADDAM -- Emergency crews from several agencies are searching for a man missing in the Connecticut River.

Officials are searching for a 40-year-old man who went missing around 5:40 p.m.

A family of four from Meriden went swimming at the park and noticed the man went missing according to officials.

DEEP EnCon police, Lyme, Chester, Deep River, Middletown, East Haddam, Portland fire departments and Connecticut state police are also on scene at the Hadlyme Ferry boat launch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updated details.