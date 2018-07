Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all received them at one point or another, those annoying robocalls,

Whether on our landline, or even our cell phones, recent numbers show the problem is getting worse in recent months, up to 4.1 billion calls across the country.

A law here in our state aims to help crack down on those behind the calls -- but as a representative from the State Department of Consumer Protection explained, there are still challenges.