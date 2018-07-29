× Fire damages Manchester gas station

MANCHESTER — A fire damaged a gas station/convenience store Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene after receiving a phone call from the store clerk that fire was coming from the back of the building. Emergency crews Officials were concerned because a propane tank is also located in the back of the store. When they arrived on scene, roof and back were on fire

The area of West Middle Turnpike West near Adams Street was closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.