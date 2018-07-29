× Fishermen catch Great White shark off Misquamicut

WESTERLY R.I. — Fishermen in Block Island Sound caught a big one Sunday, a great white shark.

The six foot great white shark was caught about 3/4 of a mile off of Misquamicut Beach, today around 12.30 p.m. The video, by Michael Lorello, shows the shark on the boat with the rest of the catch when it suddenly starts moving.

The second video shows the crew releasing the shark back into the ocean.

Caution the video contains offensive language