Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing woman with dementia

HARTFORD — Police issued a Silver Alert for a woman suffering from medical issues who went missing Sunday.

Police are looking for Minerva Vargas, 61, who was last seen wearing multi colored leggings, blue sandals, wearing lots of bracelets and jewelry. Vargas was reported missing Sunday morning, after she left for

a walk and did not return. She was last seen at about 6 a.m. Police said she suffers from Dementia, high blood pressure and Diabetes.

She is 5’3″ and 110lbs with grey hair and brown eyes.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.