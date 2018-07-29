× It’s National Chicken Wing Day

BUFFALO, NY – You might want to think about making it “wing night” tonight.

Today is National Chicken Wing Day!

Buffalo, New York lays claim to the birthplace of the modern version of chicken – or Buffalo – wings. The story goes that the owner of the Anchor Bar in that city wanted a late-night snack for her son and some of his college friends. She deep-fried some chicken wings, which in 1964 were usually reserved for soup stock. She tossed them in butter and hot sauce. And a spicy legend was born.

A few years later, the mayor of Buffalo proclaimed July 29th as Wing Day. And so today many popular wing restaurants are offering deals for the unofficial holiday.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving customers free wings, with the purchase of any size order of wings.

Hooters has a buy 10, get 10 free deal today – buy 10 wings, and get 10 free boneless wings.

Wing Stop will give you 5 free wings with any purchase online, with the promo code “5-free-wings.”

But every restaurant has their own take on the classic. How do you like your wings? Kinda hot, or inferno? Blue cheese or ranch? Do you actually eat the celery? And what Connecticut-owned restaurant has the wings you can't get enough of?