× Lawsuit claims teacher at Holy Cross High had sexual relationship with student

WATERBURY — A former student at Holy Cross High School claims in a lawsuit that a teacher had an inappropriate sexual relationship with him and the school knew or should have known and failed to do anything about it.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit, using the alias John Roe, is seeking damages from the school. He claims in the suit Aimee Tkacz-Casini, a teacher at the school used her position as a teacher to engage in an inappropriate sexual relationship from September 2000 to June 2001. The plaintiff said the officials at the school knew or should have known the teacher had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact.

The suit claims Holy Cross officials failed to supervise Tkacz-Casini and failed to inform teachers and staff of what constituted appropriate and inappropriate behavior between teachers and students.

The school issued a statement on the case: “Holy Cross High School has been made aware of the matter from years ago and will fully cooperate with the authorities in its legal process. The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority. The school is a Christian community steadfast in its resolve to foster the integration of the spiritual, emotional, intellectual, physical and social growth of each individual.”