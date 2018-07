× One injured in Stratford possible road rage incident

STRATFORD — One person was injured in a possible road rage incident Sunday.

State Police said approximately 9:20 a.m., gun shots were fired around I-95 northbound near exit 30 in Stratford. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation of what appears to be non-life-threatening injury. Police said is was the result of a possible road rage incident.

Police said they will provide updates when available.